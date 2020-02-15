SDM’s probe holds Kharar builder, contractor guilty of negligence

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 01:07 IST

Inquiring into the February 8 building collapse on the Kharar-Landran road, that claimed the life of a JCB operator, Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Jain has indicted both the builder and the contractor for negligence.

Jain on Friday submitted his seven-page report to Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan, with recommendation of legal action against builder Parveen Kumar and contractor Pankaj Kumar.

“I have got the copy of the report. It will be submitted to the chief minister’s office for further action. An FIR is already registered against the duo, who will be arrested soon,” DC Dayalan said.

COLLAPSE CLAIMED JCB OPERATOR’S LIFE

On February 8, a three-storey building had collapsed at Sante Majra village on the Kharar-Landran road, killing a JCB driver, Harvinder Singh, alias Baboo. The collapsed building housed the office of Ambika Infrastructure, a real estate development firm, owned by Parveen Kumar, the managing director of Ambika Group.

Parveen also owns the adjoining plot, where he planned to set up a hotel and even shift his office. Harvinder, working for the contractor, was excavating earth on the hotel site.

He had accidentally hit the foundation of the other building, which came crashing down in no time. Three other people who were trapped under the debris were rescued, but Harvinder could not survive.

The Kharar municipal council has since cancelled the building plan permission for the hotel site, as digging was being done beyond the permissible limit.

BUILDER, CONTRACTOR AT LARGE

Six days after the Mohali police booked the contractor and builder for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the accused remain out of police’s grasp. Kharar (Sadar) SHO Amandeep Singh said, “We are regularly conducting raids at their houses, but they remain locked. Their mobile phones are also switched off.”

FINDINGS OF THE REPORT

Basement was dug up beyond permissible limit and sanctioned depth, which exposed the foundation of the adjacent three-storey building, leading to the collapse

Kharar municipal council was not informed about digging

One of the two mobile towers on the building was installed without the civic body’s permission.

Notice was also issued to the builder regarding the illegal mobile tower.

Though the builder and the contractor are blaming each other for digging of the basement, both are responsible for the incident, which led to death of one person.