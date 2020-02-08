Three-storeyed building collapses in Kharar; two feared trapped

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 13:48 IST

KHARAR: A three-storeyed building collapsed on the Kharar-Landran road here on Saturday. Two people are reportedly trapped inside.

According to preliminary information, the building housed the office of a builder and is located near the JTPL City project on Landran road.

Police said that an adjoining plot was being dug up when a JCB operator hit one of the walls of the building, resulting in it collapsing.

Police, fire brigade and Mohali district administration officials rushed to the spot where the rescue operation is on.