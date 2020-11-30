e-paper
Gurdwaras in Ludhiana see outpour of devotees on Gurpurb

Gurdwaras in Ludhiana see outpour of devotees on Gurpurb

Covid safety arrangements were in place at gurdwaras; however, many devotees were seen flouting social distancing norms.

cities Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Devotees paying obeisance at Dukh Nivaran Sahib Gurdwara in Ludhiana on Monday.
Devotees paying obeisance at Dukh Nivaran Sahib Gurdwara in Ludhiana on Monday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

A sea of devotees thronged city gurdwaras to celebrate the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday.

While many devotees were seen wearing masks, there were some disregarding the social distancing norms. On the other hand, gurdwara authorities had made all necessary arrangements and were adhering to government guidelines on Covid.

Beside the scarf to cover the head, the gurdwara authorities had maintained enough stock of face masks that were distributed to those without masks.

Devotees partaking of langar at Gurdwara Shiri Guru Singh Sabha in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Monday.
Devotees partaking of langar at Gurdwara Shiri Guru Singh Sabha in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Monday. ( Harsimar Pal Singh/HT )

Manager of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Sarabha Nagar Paramjit Singh said that they had made arrangements well in advance.

“We had kept 500 face masks which were given to devotees who had not got their own ,” he said.

President of Dukh Nivaran Sahib Gurdwara, Pritpal Singh Pali, said that they had followed all directions of the health department.

“We had made necessary arrangements for offering langar and maintained adequate social distancing. Besides, devotees were asked to sanitise their hands frequently,” said Pali.

People were seen following social distancing at Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara in Model Town.

However, there were many who were seen without masks or wearing it improperly with nose exposed.

President of Gurdwara Singh Sabha Mai Nand Kaur in Ghumar Mandi, Jaswinder Singh, said, ”We cannot stop anyone from visiting the gurdwara. Only thing we could do is spread awareness. On our part, we had sanitised the premises and deputed staff to spray hand sanitiser.”

