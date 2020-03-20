e-paper
Section 188 violations: 76 cases in PMC, 350 in PCMC

Section 188 violations: 76 cases in PMC, 350 in PCMC

cities Updated: Mar 20, 2020 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) registered 76 cases under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 350 cases were registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad in connection with violation of government’s order banning assembly of more than five persons at private establishments under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

DCP ( special branch ) Mitesh Gatte said that strict action is being taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus). “The residents of the city and private establishments should follow the rules strictly and avoid stepping outside their houses. We have formed 122 teams and we will continue taking action,” said Gatte.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram said strict measures will be taken against the violators. “ We appeal to the residents to follow the law and remain safe through social distancing, “ he said .

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said that more crackdowns will take place to ensure that social distancing is maintained. “As many as 1,000 policemen are patrolling on the city roads in PMC and PCMC.”

