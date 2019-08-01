Sector 31 polyclinic not admitting patients beyond 8 pm due to power shortfall

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:56 IST

Gurugram

The government polyclinic in Sector 31, which was proposed to be turned into a fully functional hospital after the Civil Lines hospital was vacated for revamp inJune this year, hasn’t been able to attend to patients beyond 8 pm due to power cuts, according to health department officials.

Because of the power shortage, the operation theatre has not been fully functional, and patients admitted to the hospital during the day, who require further treatment or surgery, are moved to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 after 8 pm. Those who show improvement in health are discharged and asked to rest at home, said officials.

According to officials, the current power capacity of the Sector 31 polyclinic is 15kW because of which the hospital can’t operate for long hours and operation theatre can’t function properly. The clinic opens at 10 am and around two to three patients are admitted on an average daily, said the staff.

“Currently, the clinic is running till 8pm and critical patients are being shifted to Sector 10. A tender has been floated for the capacity to be increased to 200 kW and the operation theatre should start working completely in the coming week. Patients can be admitted there then,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, civil surgeon, Gurugram. He added that a meeting was held with the surgeons at the hospital apprising them that the power capacity would be increased in the next three to four days.

However, the outpatient department of the facility is functional and is open till 2pm. It receives around 150 patients daily.

The health department’s surgery and orthopaedic departments were moved to Sector 31 in June. The facility earlier had only immunisation and maternity services. However, to reduce the burden at the Sector 10 hospital where gynaecology and other facilities were moved, the Sector 31 clinic was planned to be strengthened.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 20:56 IST