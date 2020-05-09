Security beefed up on Delhi borders to check movement of migrant labourers

cities

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:24 IST

Gurugram:

Security has been further tightened on the Gurugram-Delhi borders after 65 migrant labourers were found near Palam Vihar in four trucks on Friday night while allegedly trying to cross the border, the police said.

Police personnel deployed at the borders have been directed to check credentials of the driver, co-driver and helping staff of any vehicle ferrying essential goods, senior officials sad.

The labourers were trying to evade the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, the police officials said, adding that some of them were travelling on a truck with an Uttar Pradesh registration number to their native places in violation of the social distancing norms.

Only a few labourers were wearing masks, and most were ignorant of the threat of infection that travelling in huddles pose, the police said.

Muhammad Akil, Gurugram police commissioner, said that they were travelling at night to get away unnoticed but were found at the border. “They were employed in the industrial area of Manesar and in Udyog Vihar. They wanted to reach Delhi where their relatives were waiting for them to board a truck to reach Bihar,” he said.

According to the police, personnel at Palam Vihar border noticed some people’s movement in a truck laden with vegetables. They checked under the tarpaulin and found nearly 15 migrant labourers.

When questioned, the labourers told the police that they feared getting placed under quarantine so they planned to escape from the city.

“Those caught told the police that some fellow labourers were walking down and some had boarded different vehicles. All were found and sent to rescue shelters after their medical examination was conducted,” said Akil.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Uttarakhand government has organised 42 buses to bring back the migrant labourers from Gurugram. These buses are being operated from Tau Devi Lal stadium each night, the ACP said.

“Many labourers from Delhi are also trying to enter the city and misguide the administration. Even if they do not hail from Uttarakhand, they try hard to board the bus saying that they have lost their identification (ID) cards. But we are only allowing those who are registered and are carrying valid ID cards,” Yadav said.

The police commissioner said, “We have initiated strict checking at all the borders connecting to the national capital and other districts. Besides, around 200 cops are deployed near Tau Devi Lal stadium to ensure no one enters the stadium who does not have valid documents to travel.”

Some migrants have managed to cross the border. Mukesh Kumar of Madhya Pradesh said it’s been three days since he left Delhi. “I managed to enter Gurugram along with 16 others. We were not left with any option. My relatives were stranded in Gurugram, so I thought to join them and start journey together,” he said.

The officials said the district administration is making all arrangements for their travel and has already started the process, as per Covid-19 guidelines of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA).