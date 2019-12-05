Security breach at investors’ summit, youngster disrupts Punjab CM Amarinder’s live telecast talk

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 16:04 IST

In a major security breach, a youngster disrupted the talk of Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh that was being telecast live on the opening day of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit at the Indian School of Business in Mohali on Thursday afternoon.

The man sought the chief minister’s intervention for a personal issue after handing him over some documents, leaving everyone stunned.

Maintaining his composure, Capt Amarinder Singh asked the youngster to explain his problem before Suresh Kumar, the chief principal secretary to the chief minister, intervened. Accompanied by the security staff, they escorted the youngster off stage.

Special security passes were issued to attendees for the inaugural session in which the chief minister was holding a live discussion with senior TV host Prannoy Roy.