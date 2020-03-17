Security guard nabbed for fellow guard’s murder

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 21:45 IST

Greater Noida: A security guard working at a construction site in Omicron 1A was arrested by the Beta 2 police on Monday for allegedly murdering a fellow guard over a petty argument on March 10.

The victim was identified as Raghvendra, whose body was found on March 11 at the site, less than 100 metres from his house. He had two bullet injuries, one to the leg and the other to his back.

According to police, a case of murder was registered at the Beta 2 police station against unidentified person(s) based on the complaint of the victim’s wife.

“A pistol, the suspected murder weapon, was also found next to his body. During questioning, it came to light that Raghvendra had been seen in the area with another security guard the night before his murder,” Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, said.

The the guard was identified as Kunwar Lal, who hailed from Bulandshahr and lived at the construction site. The victim’s father-in-law, who also worked at the site, gave a written testimony against Lal. The other workers at the site also raised suspicions about Lal.

During questioning, Lal confessed to killing Raghvendra. Police said on March 10, the two were drinking together which Lal made an obscene comment about the Raghvendra’s wife in the context of Holi.

“The victim then abused him and the matter quickly escalated. Lal then shot him twice and propped Raghvendra’s body against a wall before fleeing the scene of crime. But in doing so, his pistol fell off his person and was found next to the body,” Singh said.

Police said the suspect also had a molestation case registered against him six years ago. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.