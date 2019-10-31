Security guard’s gun snatched; techie robbed

cities

Greater Noida: Three car-borne men robbed a security guard of his single barrel gun at gunpoint after hitting his bicycle in Sector 150. In another incident, a Delhi-based software engineer was robbed of cash and valuables worth over ₹1 lakh by four assailants after he got a lift in their cab on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Both the incidents took place last week and separate FIRs were filed at Knowledge Park police station, the police said.

In the first incident, the victim, 30-year-old Virendra Singh, is a native of Badauli village and posted as a security guard at a high-rise society in Knowledge Park.

According to Singh, on October 24 evening he was going for work on a bicycle. “A group of criminals in a car hit me from behind and I fell on the road. Before I could get up, three men held me at gunpoint and snatched my 12 bore single barrel rifle. They fled from there after robbing my rifle,” he said. The victim said the gun was licensed in his name.

Singh said that he informed his security agency about the matter. “They have told me to go on leave. I need another licensed gun to resume my job,” he said.

In the second incident, the victim, Vinod, a native of Shahdara in Delhi, was robbed after taking a lift in a cab in Greater Noida. He works with a software firm in Sector 150. As per the complaint, he was waiting at a bus stop in Greater Noida at 7pm on October 21. “Four men arrived there in a car and offered me lift for Botanic Garden. After five minutes of driving, they turned the vehicle towards service lane,” he said.

The victim said that the suspects started beating him up when he put up resistance. “They snatched my phone and debit card. They forced me to reveal the debit card’s PIN and withdrew around ₹1 lakh from an ATM,” he said.

Vinod said the criminals pushed him out of the moving car in Kasna village and fled.

Arvind Pathak, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station, said separate FIRs have been registered in both the cases under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of IPC. “We have launched searches to arrest the suspects in both the cases,” he said.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 20:21 IST