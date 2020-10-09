Security guards beat stray dog to death in Ludhiana, FIR lodged

cities

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST

Security guards of the Omaxe Royal residency, on Pakhowal road, have been booked for allegedly beating a stray dog to death. The guards reportedly also threatened a resident when he tried to stop them.

The case has been registered following the statement of Sunil Kumar Narula, president of the Animal Protection and Welfare Association, New Lajpat Nagar.

Narula said that on Tuesday, Tanuj Jain, a resident of the area, had informed him that the guards had thrashed a dog with sticks and left it to die. Following this, they took the dog to Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) for treatment. It died on Thursday after battling for life for two days.

On Friday, animal lovers gathered at the Omaxe Royal Residency and staged a protest.

Assistant sub-inspector Kulwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been lodged against the unidentified security guards. The ASI added that the incident had been caught on closed circuit television cameras installed in the colony and that the guards involved will be arrested soon.

Narula meanwhile stated that some of the residents of the colony had told the guards to kill the animal.

The punishment as per law

Under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees), the culprits shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both.

Under Section 11 of prevention of cruelty to animals act the culprits shall be punished with fine which shall not be less than ten rupees but which may extend to fifty rupees, and in the case of a second or subsequent offence committed within three years of the previous offence, with fine which shall not be less than twenty-five rupees but which may extend to one hundred rupees or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months, or with both.