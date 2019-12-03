Security scare for Rajnath Singh, ‘mentally unfit’ man jumps in front of convoy

cities

New Delhi

Security personnel guarding union defence minister Rajnath Singh’s convoy were in for a surprise when a man rushed towards them and almost reached his vehicle at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the 35-year-old man, who was detained for the security breach, was taken to the Parliament Street police station. He claimed he was a Bhojpuri singer from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

After questioning, police said he seemed to be “mentally unfit” and let him off.

According to the police, the minister’s convoy was passing through Vijay Chowk around 1.15 pm when the man, who was standing at the road side, rushed towards Singh’s car.

“Before policemen on duty could react, the man forced stopped the convoy and commandos jumped out of their vehicles to pin him down. Local policemen deployed in the vicinity reached the spot and the man was detained. He was taken to the Parliament Street police station,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal said after preliminary enquiry, the man seemed to be “mentally unfit”. “He said he belongs to Kushinagar and lives there with his wife. He claims he wanted to get his name on his Aadhaar card changed. He said he is a Bhojpuri singer in Kushinagar. He was jointly interrogated by police and intelligence officials and nothing incriminating was found. He was later let off,” Mittal said.

“When asked, the man could not give any specific reason for coming to Delhi. He said he had been staying at the railway station for the past two days. We are trying to get contact details of his family members in order to inform them about him,” he added.

In another security breach reported Monday, an SUV drove into the compound of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Lodhi Estate home on November 26 and reached the porch.

Its occupants apparently wanted to meet Gandhi and click selfies with her. The occupants of the vehicle were not on the approved list of guests who were to meet Gandhi on November 26.

A senior Delhi Police officer later said the breach was the result of “confusion” and a “communication gap” between CRPF and Delhi Police personnel.