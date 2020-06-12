e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sedition charges: Vinod Dua served with notice to appear in Kumarsain police station

Sedition charges: Vinod Dua served with notice to appear in Kumarsain police station

This is a second FIR which has been filed against him during this month

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Journalist and television anchor Vinod Dua has been served with a notice to appear before Himachal Pradesh’s Kumarsain police station, 80km away from the state’s capital Shimla due to sedition charges filed against him for allegedly spreading fake news.

He was served with a notice to appear before Kumarsain police station and meet station house officer (SHO) for questioning regarding the case.

The 66-year-old and Padma Shree recipient was issued a notice under Section 160 of the CrPC via email on Thursday and was presented with a hard copy of the notice by HP police on June 12 to visit the said police station.

However, Dua has shown his inability to visit Kumarsain police station due to his ongoing health issues and Covid-19 protocol for travel and quarantine but has agreed to join investigation through email or any other online mechanism.

On May 6, Ajay Shyam, a resident of Kiara village in Theog had filed a complaint against Dua under Sections 124A (punishment for sedition), 268 (person guilty for public nuisance), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 505 (statements conducting to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. This is a second FIR which has been filed against him during this month.

Delhi police had also registered an FIR against him over a complaint filed by BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar alleged that Dua had been spreading misinformation and rumours about Delhi riots.

top news
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Deve Gowda, 87, back in Rajya Sabha for the first time since 1996
Deve Gowda, 87, back in Rajya Sabha for the first time since 1996
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In