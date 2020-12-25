e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Segregated waste collection in Chandigarh remains plagued with issues

Segregated waste collection in Chandigarh remains plagued with issues

chandigarh Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The municipal corporation’s door-to-door segregated garbage collection process continued to be plagued with problems on the third day after its start on December 23.

Even as the MC officials assured that the people manning the garbage collection vehicles would pick up trash from the doorsteps, the residents complained that in most sectors this didn’t happen.

Dr OP Verma, president, resident welfare association of Sector 20, said, “The vehicles kept plying in the sector, but very few people came out to dump their garbage. The announcements were being made from the vehicles, but people manning the vehicles didn’t come to the doorsteps to collect garbage.”

In some areas, residents complained that MC vehicles didn’t even turn up. Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd), adviser of the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), said, “At Modern Housing Complex, Sector 13, no MC vehicles came to collect garbage.”

Some garbage collectors have started working with the MC manning the vehicles. Meanwhile, another section continued to collect the garbage from people’s houses.

Shemsher Lohitya, president, Akhil Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangathan, said, “Our members collected garbage from many areas like sectors 8, 9, 10, 16, 27 and 28. People preferred us over the MC vehicles.” He added that the vehicles mostly returned empty as people didn’t use them.

