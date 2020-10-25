e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Self-styled godman booked for murder bid on Panchkula woman

Self-styled godman booked for murder bid on Panchkula woman

Attacked a 39-year-old woman with a sharp-edged weapon while arguing with her husband.

cities Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 19:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

A self-styled godman was booked for attacking a woman with a sharp-edged weapon after accusing her husband of theft in Barwala village on Sunday.

The victim, Mandeep Kaur, 39, is a resident of Shiv Nagar, Barwala village.

She complained to the police that the accused, Baba Ganga Sagar Giri, 65, had a religious organisation in her neighbourhood.

On Sunday, she was returning from a temple, when she found Giri arguing with her husband and accusing him of stealing washing powder packets. When she intervened, he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and threatened to kill them, Kaur alleged.

Neighbours took her to a local hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable, and the police were informed.

The accused, who has yet to be arrested, was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

top news
‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
‘Our Hindutva is not clanging utensils’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra speech
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Kishan, Suryakumar take charge after de Kock falls
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Kishan, Suryakumar take charge after de Kock falls
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
PM Modi ‘decided’ date of war with China: UP BJP president
PM Modi ‘decided’ date of war with China: UP BJP president
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
‘He knows the truth’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at RSS chief’s China comments
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
Watch: Weapon worship by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, & warning to China
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In