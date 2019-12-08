Sena leader, aide held for threatening financier

cities

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 23:49 IST

A Shiv Sena Samajwadi leader and his aide were on Sunday arrested for allegedly threatening and manhandling a financier, Jalandhar police said.

Punjab chairman of Shiv Sena Samajwadi Narinder Thapar of Maqdoompura and his aide Sonu of Green Park had threatened one Mohit Sethi of Rama Mandi near Nakodar Chowk on Sunday.

Police Station 4 SHO Kamaljeet Singh said Sethi was at his office in Bajwa Complex when Thapar and Sonu barged in, manhandled him and threatened him with dire consequences.

The Shiv Sena leader reportedly misbehaved with cops at the police station during the investigation.

The SHO said on the basis of the complaint and CCTV footage, we have registered a case against them under Sections 107/151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

They would be produced in a court on Monday, he added.