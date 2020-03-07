e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Sena leader resigns, to join BJP soon

Sena leader resigns, to join BJP soon

cities Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:33 IST
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Rajesh Shinde, a Shiv Sena leader from Turbhe area tendered his resignation to municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal on Friday and said he will join the BJP soon.

“For years me and other party workers have been working for the Shiv Sena in Turbhe where the party had little presence earlier. We have raised the party here, however, the party leadership has let us down by taking people in the party fold, without taking us into confidence,” said Shinde. “There is a mass recruitment going on in the party and this MVA concept will harm the Sena. Party workers are very upset and hence I have resigned and decided to join the BJP soon. Ganesh Naik’s vision has heped the city progress and we want to support it,” he added.

Gharat welcomed Shinde to the party. “Shinde has a good following in Turbhe. His joining the party will strengthen us in the area.”

top news
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities