Sena leader resigns, to join BJP soon

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:33 IST

Rajesh Shinde, a Shiv Sena leader from Turbhe area tendered his resignation to municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal on Friday and said he will join the BJP soon.

“For years me and other party workers have been working for the Shiv Sena in Turbhe where the party had little presence earlier. We have raised the party here, however, the party leadership has let us down by taking people in the party fold, without taking us into confidence,” said Shinde. “There is a mass recruitment going on in the party and this MVA concept will harm the Sena. Party workers are very upset and hence I have resigned and decided to join the BJP soon. Ganesh Naik’s vision has heped the city progress and we want to support it,” he added.

Gharat welcomed Shinde to the party. “Shinde has a good following in Turbhe. His joining the party will strengthen us in the area.”