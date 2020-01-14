Sena skips Cong meet, but hints at ‘no CAA in Maha’ 

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:10 IST

While the Shiv Sena did not attend a meeting of Opposition parties led by the Congress against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi, the party, in a first, indicated that the CAA may not be implemented in Maharashtra.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Act in the “current form” would not be implemented in Maharashtra, adding there was confusion and misunderstanding over attending the anti-CAA meeting convened under the leadership of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. “I think there was miscommunication about this. There was confusion on the message that had come [about the meeting]. I have spoken to [Congress leader] Ahmed Patel and in the coming days, a system would be set up [for better communication]… Next time there is such a meeting, and if we get an invitation, we will definitely participate in it,” Raut said.

The Sena, which has formed the government with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, has not openly opposed the CAA. The party backed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, but changed its stand when it was introduced in the Rajya Sabha. Later, it chose to not be a part of the all-party opposition delegation that met President Ram Nath Kovind against the CAA in December. Although it is in power with the Congress and NCP, the Sena does not wish to join the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

According to Raut, there is consensus in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on all issues, including the CAA. The Congress and NCP in Maharashtra have already opposed the Act, while Maharashtra Congress president and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat had earlier said it would not be implemented in Maharashtra as it is “against the Constitution”.