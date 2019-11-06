e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Sena vandalises Iffco Tokio KP office over delay in insurance paymts to farmers

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Shiv Sena members, on Wednesday, resorted to vandalism at insurance firm Iffco Tokio’s office located in Koregaon Park, over alleged delay of payments to farmers for crops damaged in the recent rains.

Farmers have insured their crops with several companies, Iffco Tokio being one.

At least 10 Sena activists, led by city unit chief Sanjay More and corporator Sanjay Dhanawade, visited insurance firm’s office on Wednesday and damaged furniture, chairs and a computer. No one was injured in the incident, said police officials, who reached the Iffco Tokio office after the Sena members had left.

Reacting to the incident, Nationalist congresss Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai said, insurance companies need to expedite process of responding to crop insurance claims furnished by farmers.

“While I appeal everyone not to take the law into their hand, the insurance companies should not delay the payments to farmers as they have suffered a huge loss after recent rains badly damaged the crops,” said Pawar.

top news
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘It’s self-explanatory’: HC declines to clarify in police vs lawyers order
‘It’s self-explanatory’: HC declines to clarify in police vs lawyers order
Navjot Sidhu’s Kartarpur sked is ‘crystal clear’, seeks Centre’s nod for trip
Navjot Sidhu’s Kartarpur sked is ‘crystal clear’, seeks Centre’s nod for trip
Dhoni unlikely to commentate in Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens - Report
Dhoni unlikely to commentate in Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens - Report
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Tourists will now be charged for taking photos in this Goa village
Tourists will now be charged for taking photos in this Goa village
Nokia smart TV with JBL audio coming to India soon, courtesy Flipkart
Nokia smart TV with JBL audio coming to India soon, courtesy Flipkart
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities