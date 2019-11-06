Sena vandalises Iffco Tokio KP office over delay in insurance paymts to farmers

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:25 IST

PUNE Shiv Sena members, on Wednesday, resorted to vandalism at insurance firm Iffco Tokio’s office located in Koregaon Park, over alleged delay of payments to farmers for crops damaged in the recent rains.

Farmers have insured their crops with several companies, Iffco Tokio being one.

At least 10 Sena activists, led by city unit chief Sanjay More and corporator Sanjay Dhanawade, visited insurance firm’s office on Wednesday and damaged furniture, chairs and a computer. No one was injured in the incident, said police officials, who reached the Iffco Tokio office after the Sena members had left.

Reacting to the incident, Nationalist congresss Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai said, insurance companies need to expedite process of responding to crop insurance claims furnished by farmers.

“While I appeal everyone not to take the law into their hand, the insurance companies should not delay the payments to farmers as they have suffered a huge loss after recent rains badly damaged the crops,” said Pawar.