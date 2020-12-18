Senior BJP leader Birender Singh extends support to farmers

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 18:53 IST

Former Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Birender Singh extended his support to the agitating farmers, and sat on a day-long protest near the statue of peasant leader Chhotu Ram in Sampla, Rohtak, on Friday.

Birender, whose son Brijendra Singh is a sitting BJP MP, said, “I have joined this agitation because I am a farmer first and a politician later. As I belong to Chhotu Ram’s family, my first duty is to stand with the farmers. I was asked by the members of Sir Chhotu Ram Vichar Manch to raise the farmers’ voice as they feel that the three new laws are harmful to them.”

“The government and farmers should continue dialogue and find an amicable solution to this issue. I am ready to join the farmers protesting at the Delhi border and sit on a hunger strike with them if they allow me. No one is provoking the farmers; they are agitating of their own will,” he added.

On being asked about his MP son’s stand on the laws, the former minister said, “Brijendra will clarify his stand but I am standing with the farmers.”

When asked if he was switching sides, the former Uchana MLA said there is no truth to such “speculations”. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Jogi Ram Sihag, who had recently turned down the post of Haryana housing board chairman as a mark of protest against the farm laws, also joined him in Sampla.

Earlier on Thursday, residents of Palwan village of Uchana constituency had announced to boycott BJP-JJP leaders, including Birender Singh, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and others “supporting the government” on the farm laws.