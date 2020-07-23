e-paper
Home / Cities / Senior Cong leader abuses BDO over phone, recording goes viral

Senior Cong leader abuses BDO over phone, recording goes viral

Joginder Singh Mann who is currently the chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation, accused the BDO of corruption and said he had received several complaints against the official

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Phagwara
Hindustantimes
         

An audio clip of former minister and senior Congress leader Joginder Singh Mann, abusing a government officer in Phagwara, is making the rounds of social media.

In the recording, the three-time MLA appears to be abusing the official, identified as block development officer (BDO) Sukhdev Singh. According to information, a supporter of Mann had gone to the BDO office for some property-related matter and made a phone call to the Congress leader. The supporter then allegedly handed over the phone to the BDO who enquired as to who was on the line. Mann purportedly replied, “I am Mann,” to which the BDO asked, “Who Mann.”

This allegedly infuriated the Congress leader who used some expletives against the official. The BDO is then heard telling the Congress leader, “You may be Mann or a leader at home but I am a Grade-1 officer.”

When contacted, Mann, who is currently the chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation, accused the BDO of corruption and said he had received several complaints against the official. He also said some residents had filed a complaint against the official with the Kapurthala DC and SSP.

Phagwara ADC said he has not received any complaint about the incident.

The BDO could not be reached for comments.

