Senior official of Pimpri-Chinchwad College of Engineering falls to his death in Aundh

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 21:39 IST

PUNE A senior official from the Pimpri-Chinchwad College of Engineering fell to his death at his residential society in Aundh late on Monday night.

While his family claims that there is no possibility of suicide, the police are claiming it as a death by suicide, with the statement of the deceased man’s wife yet to be recorded even after 35 hours of his death.

The 60-year-old was found on the ground floor of the building by security guards. While the police claim that he fell off the third floor, his wife who was the only family member present with him, claims that he was not even in the house when it happened.

“He worked in CoEP for a long time before moving to Walchand College in Sangli and returning to CoEP briefly. He was supposed to join PCCoE in April itself, but it was delayed due to the lockdown. He joined in June and he has not taken a day off since then. My husband sat next to me that evening and watched the TV serial that we watch every day from 7pm to 7.30pm. He then went for a walk, as he usually does, while I started cooking. He had prepared for himself, and his sub-ordinates, a plan for the next entire week. Why would he opt for suicide?” said his distraught wife.

“It is a case of suicide. There is no suicide note,” said senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Chaturshrungi police station.

“While I have not checked the details of the case, it appears to be suicide, prima facie. The injuries indicated that it was a fall. Further details need to be investigated,” said Ramesh Galande, assistant commissioner of police, Khadki division of Pune police.

An accidental death report was registered at Chaturshrungi police station in the matter while the family is awaiting the return of the deceased man’s two children from abroad to perform last rites.