Senior officials to ensure cleanliness of green belts: Ludhiana MC chief

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:08 IST

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has decided to depute senior officials from next week to ensure cleanliness of green belts which have been turned into dumping grounds .

”Complaints have been pouring in from different parts of the city wherein residents are complaining about green belts being turned into garbage dumps. Now, I have decided to depute senior officials including superintending and executive engineers to keep them clean. Weekly cleanliness drives will be organised and I will inspect the work regularly. I will conduct a meeting with the staff on Thursday to identify the sites,” Sabharwal said.

The officials will be responsible for cleanliness at particular green belts and departmental action will be taken against them if anomalies are found in the work. The practice is being initiated with the aim to clean green belts and improve the ranking of the city in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

Only green belts situated on main roads of the city will be covered in the first phase. The MC is also working to rope in corporate houses and NGOs, which can adopt the green belts and central verges situated at different parts of the city.

Residents and councillors from areas including Model Town extension, near Sherpur chowk, and Salem Tabri have been complaining about garbage being dumped in the green belts.

Tarandeep Singh, a resident of Model Town extension, Block- C, said, “Green belts along the cremation ground road in Model town are in a filthy condition as garbage has been dumped at different points. The condition is even worse near Block-C, as foul smell emanates out of the accumulated garbage. This is the condition of one of the posh areas of the city. This also adds to the menace of stray dogs and cattle.”

“We have submitted several complaints in the past and few cleanliness drives have also been organised. But, the situation is back to square one after a few days and even the MC garbage collectors dump garbage here,” he added.