Separated from herd and rescued in Kaimur forest, lost fawns find doting 'mothers'

Separated from herd and rescued in Kaimur forest, lost fawns find doting ‘mothers’

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 22:33 IST
Prasun K Mishra
Prasun K Mishra
BHABUA:

Top officers of the Kaimur forest division area are all praise for the two female forest guards who voluntarily came forward to take care of the two fawns which were rescued by forest officials on Friday.

The female guards feed them milk through bottles and take care of them like their own babies, said forest officials who rescued the two Chinkara - a male and a female - from Mohania and Ramgarh areas here on Friday.

They had lost their herd and were roaming helplessly in the areas, said the forest officials who brought them to divisional office on the instructions of divisional forest officer (DFO) Vikas Ahlawat.

The hungry fawns were desperately looking for their mothers, said the DFO. The forest officials had sympathy for them but they were helpless. At this, the female guards came to their rescue. The female forest guards, Puja Kumari and Priya Raj, offered their services to look after the helpless animals, DFO Ahlawat said. All the forest employees were praising the gracious gestures of the two female guards, Ahlawat said.

As the babies are unable to graze, the female guards keep them in their houses in forest colony and feed them milk through bottles used for feeding own children. The benevolent act touched the top brass, including Dipak Singh, principle secretary, environment and forests, Bihar. Singh praised the female officers and Ahlawat for showing empathy towards the hapless babies.

“The baby deer will be taken care of till they get sufficient strength,” said Ahlawat. It would take minimum 10 days, he added.

