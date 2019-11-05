Sept 25 Pune flash floods: PMC declares Rs 200 crore loss suffered in just one area

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:27 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has officially pegged an initial assessment of material losses suffered in the flash floods due to the Ambil odha (stream) breaking banks at Rs 200 crore. This estimate, after assessment carried out by the PMC’s administrative department, is for the specific area in the vicinity of the stream and affected by the floods of September 25-26 - Rajendranagar.

Prashant Waghmare, PMC city engineer, said, “We have carried out a detailed preliminary assessment of the damaged area and the total loss is estimated to be Rs 200 crore. We will compensate those who have suffered losses as per government policy of relief and rehabilitation. Efforts are on the give every possible help and assistance on behalf of the PMC.”

Pune received 55.9 mm rainfall on September 24, 87.3 mm on September 25, and 53.1 mm on September 26, as a result of which Katraj lake discharged water into the Ambil odha, which was heavily encorached upon. On the night of September 25, the stream broke banks causing widespread damage to homes, hutments and housing societies.

As per Waghmare a two-month assessment was done, post the immediate panchnama conducted by the PMC

“As per the assessment, 600 affected tenements will be awarded compensation. The figure is likely to rise further as our assessments carry on,” said another PMC official involved with the process, requesting anonymity.

An example of losses suffered

Mrunalini Gaikwad, a resident of Rajendranagar, said, “Floods washed away our TV set, refridgerator, documents and jewellery. We had some cash, and that too was lost. Our loss is near Rs 5 lakh and compensation being offered is Rs 15,000,” she said.

The Rs 15,000 to each family is to be paid by the PMC.

At least 2,000 cars were washed away in the floods according to district administration estimates.

Sandip Jain, a car owner who stays at Gururaj Society in the downstram of Ambil odha, said, “My car was washed away in the strong current of the waters overflowing. I suffered loss of Rs 12 lakh as it was a brand new car.”

Beyond the obvious

However, the PMC has come in for sharp criticism by citizen activists for “unprofessional conduct”, in dealing with the problem.

Corporator Dheeraj Ghate, in a petition submitted to the PMC, said that the rain destroyed the fencing of several residential societies and there were many cases where walls were washed away in flood waters. “The repair work has not been donen till date,” Ghate claims.

“The floods have affected citizens at large. The debris which landed in the nallah, and insocieties, has not been cleaned. Families have still not been rehabilitated. We want a fresh survey taken to provide relief to all the affectd,” said Ghate, claiming that at least 100 families still need permanent rehabilitation.

PMC assessment of Rajendranagar

- 1 lakh residents located in survey No 133 and 1005 of Rajendranagar

- Number of houses destroyed: 600

- Number of houses where panchnama performed: 282

- Declared compensation for 600 tenements: Rs 15,000 each

When Pune went under

A total of 26 people died across Pune district in a 24-hour period between September 25-26.

Two missing persons have not yet been found.

At time, PMC commissioner Saurabh Rao said that at least three lakh people across the city had been affected.