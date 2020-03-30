Series of quakes jolts Chamba again

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:24 IST

DHARAMSHALA: As many as nine earthquakes have hit Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday midnight. The first moderate quake measuring 4.5 on Richter Scale struck at 11:47 pm. The epicentre was in Chamba district, about 57-kilometre north-northwest of Dharamshala town and at a depth of 10-kilometre.

It was followed by eight more mild jolts of 2 to 2.9-magnitude. The last quake was felt at 7:49 am on Monday at the same epicentre or surrounding it.

Meanwhile, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported. Earlier, the region was rattled by nine quakes within three hours on last Friday.