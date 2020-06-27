e-paper
Home / Cities / Seven cops test positive for Covid-19 in Badlapur

Seven cops test positive for Covid-19 in Badlapur

cities Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:34 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Seven personnel from Badlapur police station have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Four of them are asymptomatic, but they have all been admitted to hospital. They contracted the virus from an accused who was arrested for rioting.

One of the assistant police-inspectors (API) nabbed five people for rioting at a public place five days ago. As a part of the protocol, all of the accused were tested for Covid-19, of which one man’s result cam positive three days ago.

Senior inspector L Sariputre said, “The API started showing symptoms, following which we tested six other personnel too. All of them were tested positive, following which they were admitted to hospital. We asked five other officers to quarantine themselves. The police station was also sanitised immediately after the first report came positive.”

