Seven held for beating up woman on child-lifting suspicion

  Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
The police have arrested seven people in Saharanpur on charges of beating up a woman on suspicion of her being a child lifter.

The incident occurred in Mandi area on Thursday evening when a mob attacked a burqa clad woman, accusing her of being a child lifter. People in mob thrashed and insulted her without listening to her pleas that she was a resident of nearby colony and had nothing to do with ‘child lifting’, said cops.

Later, some people from the crowd rescued her and informed the police. She was taken to the police station where she narrated her ordeal and a lodged a case against 50-60 unidentified people.

PRO to SSP (Saharanpur) YD Sharma said the accused were identified through video clippings and one of them was arrested on Thursday night while six others were booked on Friday. He said: “More people will be sent to jail after their identification through video clips.”

Earlier, a mentally challenged man was also thrashed by a mob in Begum Bridge area of Meerut on Wednesday and police registered a case in this regard.

Meanwhile, IG (Meerut zone) Alok Singh and SSPs of Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Hapur, Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad issued advisory against rumour mongering and urged people “not to lend ears to rumours.”

The police also have distributed pamphlets in this regard and meetings of village pradhans were convened in different areas to check rumour mongering and put an effective check on such incidents.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 17:43 IST

