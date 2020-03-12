Seven in a row, and cricket trophy for Symbiosis High School

cities

PUNE Symbiosis High School remained unbeaten to clinch the u14 PDCA inter- school tournament, defeating Jai Hind High School by 276 runs.

It was a seventh victory in a row for Symbiosis in the tournament and they last won the u14 PDCA cricket tournament in 2008.

Symbiosis is also champions of the u16 PDCA interschool tournament, which concluded in January.

Symbiosis batsmen flirt with Jai Hind bowlers

Overs 0-10

Kamble-Panse enjoy batting

Four byes and one more wide – that’s how Atharva Choudhari of Jai Hind High School greeted the Symbiosis openers, Rohit Kamble and Arya Panse. It set the tone for the batsman and boundaries started to flow for the openers.

Sixth, eighth and ninth were the only overs where boundaries did not come, otherwise, it was easy going for the Symbiosis openers

Overs 11-20

No rescue for Jai Hind bowlers

Kamble and Panse dominated, playing risk-free shots. Runs started to come from all over the ground and Kamble was playing the anchor role as he completed his 50 in the 14th over, hitting a boundary off Om Vadaraikar. Panse completed his 50 in 20th over.

Overs 21-30

Panse falls; Kamble excels

Panse got out LBW in the 21st over. Sushrut Sawant, who flourished with his bowling in the tournament, showed his class with bat. Sawant was quick with his running between the wickets and provided perfect support to Kamble as Symbiosis crossed 200in 30th over.

Overs 31-40

Century for Kamble

With ease, Kamble completed his century in the 31st over, hitting a four over deep-fine leg off Shardul Sahastrabudhe. Kamble fell in the 34th over, but it did not impact the run flow. Sawant also completed his half century in the 36th over.

Meek surrender for Jai Hind School

Overs 0-10

Openers fail; slow start

Chasing a target of 366 runs, openers Om Vadaraikar and Pushkar Karkhile planned for a steady start, but it did not go in their favour, as Vadaraikar was bowled in the second over. One more wicket fell in the fourth over as Ganesh Kalel mistimed his shot, and the team were two down in four overs, with just 11 runs on the board.

Karkhile and Ayush Chavan tried to build the inning and managed to reach 45 for 2

11-20

Wickets keep falling

Spinners Ruchir Deshpande and Sushrut Sawant controlled the inning as the duo sent back four batsmen, to leave Jai Hind struggling at 66-6.

21-30

Spinners dominate

Continuing their domination, Deshpande and Sawant took two more wickets each and Jai Hind was bowled out for 90 in 25.2 overs. The Symbiosis spinners took eight wickets (four each).

Brief score:

Symbiosis High School ‘B’ 1st innings 275 for 9 in 40 overs; second innings: 280 for 5 in 40 overs (Rohit Kamble 112 (98b), Arya Panse 53 (60b), Atharva Pavghan 2-35)

Jai Hind High School 1st innings 189 for 8 in 40 overs ; second innings 90 all out in 25.2 overs (Pushkar Karkhile 24 (27b), Aniket Kudak 14 (30), Ruchir Deshpande 4-17)

Result: Symbiosis High School B win by 276 runs

Venue: Law College Cricket Ground

Day 2 stats

Symbiosis High School ‘B’ versus Jai Hind High School

6.90 Run rate per over 3.55

14 Extras 30

20 Fours 8

0 Sixes 0

3 Dropped catches 0

2 Maiden overs 1

3 Misfields 4

Best batsman

Rohit Kamble, Symbiosis High School ‘B’

Right hand, opener; runs: 112; balls: 98; 4s:10; 6s:0; strike rate:114.29

“Strategy was to play a long innings like Panse did in the first innings. Opponents are a good bowling team, but as we did not throw our wickets their morale went down and it impacted their performance and they started bowling extras.”

Best bowler

Sushrut Sawant, Symbiosis High School ‘B’

Right-arm off spin; first change; overs: 4.2; wickets: 4; runs 12; dot balls: 19; economy rate: 2.77

“Asses the batsman and then bowl accordingly; this is my way of thinking. Whatever variations I have in my bowling are enough to keep the batsman guessing.”

Coaches’ take home

Nitin Gunjal, Symbiosis High School ‘B’

1. Arya Panse, Rohit Kamble, Sushrut Sawant and Arnav Daithankar – our top four batsmen did the job in all the matches. At least one of them had a big score in every match, and it helped us remain unbeaten in the tournament.

2. Batting according to the situation and handling the pressure well made the difference. The senior and junior members coordinated well.

3. Arnav Daithankar – an attacking player and Sushrut Sawant – a defensive player, helped us with variety in our batting order.

Chetan Chauhan, Jai Hind High School, Pimpri

1. Lead of 86 runs in the first innings made lot of difference. Team could not overcome it today. Overall they performed good in this tournament

2. Aditi had his girls tournament final, so she could not became the part of the this match and yes she could had made the difference.

3. I was disappointed with the umpiring in the last match, couple of decisions were not accurate and PDCA should raise umpiring standards.

Tournament statistics

Man of the series: Pushkar Karkhile, Jai Hind High School

Matches: 7; Runs: 296; 50: 3; Highest Score: 88; Wickets: 5

“Our team should have won the final. If we had built partnership then we could have won the game. In future, I will like to become good batting all rounder.”

Best batsman: Rohit Kamble, Symbiosis High School ‘B’

Matches: 7; Runs: 497; Highest Score: 131; 50: 2; 100: 2

“Batting wise, I am improving my offside as well. Leg side is something which I like to hit. Going forward focus is on adding more skills to my batting.”

Best bowler: Ruchir Deshpande, Symbiosis High School B

Matches: 5; Maiden: 2; Wickets: 14; Best Bowling: 4-3

“Since last six years, me and Sushrut Sawant are playing in Vengsarkar Cricket Academy so we like to bowl in pair. Aim is always bowl more dot balls and it help us to get the wickets.”