Seven-year-old girl burnt alive at ‘Kanya Bhoj’ venue

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

KANPUR: Fire broke out at the venue of a Navratra ritual called ‘Kanya Bhoj’ killing a seven-year-old girl and inflicting burn injuries on two other minor girls in Unnao district on Monday.

The injured girls were admitted to Unnao district hospital, police said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and sought a report on it within 24 hours. He has also announced monetary compensation to the family of the deceased girl.

The ‘bhoj’ was organised in Nifspansari village of Makhi area by a local businessman named Sunil Kushwaha, police said and added that the ‘bhoj’ venue had a shop near it where petrol and diesel were being sold illegally.

“While the ‘bhoj’ rituals were going on, the shop caught fire, which soon spread to the place where the children were sitting. The locals managed to take out two girls named Khushi, 9, and Misri, 4, but could not save Pooja, 7. She died inside the house,” said circle officer, Safipur, Bhim Kumar Gautam.

According to Gautam, the fire started when some incense sticks fell on some inflammable material. “The police are investigating the case and appropriate action would be initiated,” he said.

The chief minister, in a statement, announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased child and asked the administration to provide the best treatment to the injured girls.

‘Kanya Bhoj’ is a ritual wherein some Hindu devout offer food and gifts to minor girls, considering them a representatives of Goddess Durga.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 17:45 IST

