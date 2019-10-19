Seven-year-old’s rape-murder: Accused gets life term in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:28 IST

More than two years after the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Fauji Colony, the court of additional district and sessions judge Tarntaran Singh Bindra on Saturday sentenced the 37-year-old accused to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

After the crime came to the fore on April 10, 2017, angry residents had tied the accused, who was then in an inebriated state, with a pole and thrashed him with sticks before handing him over to police. After raping the girl, the accused had strangled her and threw her body at a vacant plot.

As per the prosecution, the accused, Mast Ram, had executed the crime following a rivalry with the victim’s father. The victim was youngest of seven siblings.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 22:25 IST