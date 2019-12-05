e-paper
Several other victims attacked or threatened in Unnao

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

In the past 20 months, Unnao has seen a disturbing trend of rape survivors either being threatened or attacked by the accused or their relatives.

As many as four such cases have come to the fore, apart from the one in which expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is facing trial. While Sengar is a rape accused, his brother Atul Sengar allegedly murdered the father of the rape survivor to press for withdrawal of the complaint she had made with the authorities.

On November 30 this year, the Bangarmau police allegedly opted for a patch-up between the families of a rape victim and the alleged culprit. The man was threatening the victim with dire consequences and had chased her with a knife just a day prior to the police-brokered compromise.

The victim reluctantly gave in to the pressure of the police, who had refused to lodge her FIR, said a relative.

A primary school teacher gang raped in Dahi ki Chowki was beaten up publicly in June this year. The alleged rapists were armed and dragged her on the road asking her to withdraw the rape case. Despite being battered, the teacher filed an FIR with the Kotwali police in Unnao.

In October last year, a woman in Bighapur filed a police complaint alleging that the person accused of raping her had attempted to burn her when she was asleep. She woke up as the kerosene was poured on her and the man fled.

Similarly, in February 2018, a dalit girl was burnt alive in Bara Sagwar after she was allegedly raped on her way home from the market. Police had found a can of kerosene and match-box near the body.

