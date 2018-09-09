Sex racket busted in Kondhwa, five girls including three foreigners rescued from spot

A sex racket running under the garb of a spa centre was busted in Kondhwa on Friday. Five girls including three foreigners have been rescued from the spot, according to police officials.

The spa located on the second floor of the Dorabjee Mall was raided by the sleuths of Kondhwa police on the basis of a tip-off which mentioned about the prostitution racket running under the garb of Thai Wellness Spa.

Police arrested a 37-year-old woman hailing from Nagaland who was working as the manager of the Spa centre. Three girls from Thailand and two girls from Mizoram and Nagaland were rescued.

The Kondhwa police informed that the five girls including the three foreign nationals were forced into prostitution. Three girls from Thailand came to India on tourist visa and were entrapped by the racketeers into prostitution.

Further probe is going into the matter and a case under relevant sections of the Indian penal code (IPC) has been registered against the accused manager.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 16:42 IST