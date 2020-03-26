e-paper
SGPC postpones budget session, approves expenditure for 90 days

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:12 IST
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday postponed its annual budget session scheduled on March 28 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and approved expenditure for its basic operations for next 90 days.

To discuss the matter, a meeting of the SGPC executive panel was held at the conference hall of Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College here.

Disclosing the proceedings of the meeting, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said the budget session would be rescheduled once the circumstances get favaourable.

“Till then, the basic expenditure for 90 days has been approved to run the operations of the SGPC, its Dharam Parchar wing, gurdwaras and other institutions,” he said.

Expressing concern over the killing of Sikhs in the terror attack on a gurdwara at Kabul in Afghanistan, he said the SGPC would extend all possible help to the kin of victims of the attack.

A resolution in this regard was moved by SGPC general secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami and passed by its executive unanimously.

Meanwhile, precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were taken in view of the meeting. The hall was sanitised before the meeting and the members maintained proper distance from each other.

