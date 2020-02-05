Shah invokes Shaheen Bagh, rakes up Ram Mandir issue

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:41 IST

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday continued to invoke Shaheen Bagh in his rally in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar assembly segment and asked people to elect those who can keep Delhi safe.

Shah mentioned about the central government’s move to form a trust ‘Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Chetra Trust’ for the construction of a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Shah said that the central government formed the Trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya while the AAP and the Congress has been opposing it.

“The Congress and AAP had been opposing it because of hote bank politics. We don’t fear vote bank. We removed article 370 and made Kashmir an integral part of India. Not even a single bullet was fired and on Jan 26 our tricolour was unfurling proudly there,” the Union minister said.

Addressing the gathering or about 1000 people, Shah said that it was only the BJP which can keep the city safe.

“This is not an election between two parties but two ideologies. One one hand Rahul (Gandhi) and (chief minister Arvind) Kejriwal company who says that thay are with Shaheen Bagh...are you with Shaheen Bagh? On the other hand Modi ke netratva me deshbhakto ki toli khadi hai (On the other hand there is a team of patriots led by PM Narendra Modi),” he said.

“If their 90% vote bank (referring to people from Muslim community without naming them) votes and you don’t then how would Modiji win. Itne gusse se button dabana ki current Shaheen Bagh me lage,” Shah said.

He added JNU Sharjeel Imam talked about cutting Assam from India. “How can he do that...no one can dare to do this. We have arrested him. Anti-India slogans were raised in JNU and we had arrested those who had shouted such slogans but they didn’t give prosecution sanction. Delhi is not safe in their hands,” he said.

Krishna Nagar is an important constituency as it has been a seat of Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP’s 2015 CM candidate Kiran Bedi had also contested from this seat. Congress heavyweight AK Walia is also contesting from Krishna Nagar this assembly election while the BJP has given ticket to Anil Goel.

Addressing the crowd, Shah said asked the public if they wanted a government which does false promises or the one which has provided ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies.

He said that if BJP is elected to power “pucca houses” will be given to those living in JJ colonies.

He also promised to make libraries, sports ground, schools in unauthorised colonies.

He also accused the AAP and the Congress of misguiding the public in CAA and “instigating” violence.

”Modi brought CAA but they instigated people for violence. They misguided Muslim brothers that citizenship will go but I want to tell that the Act doesn’t talk about taking anyone’s citizenship,” Shah said.

He said that when the central government talks of giving citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities then “Kejriwal says that we are worrying about people of Pakistan”.

“Do you consider them Pakistani...entire Sikh community has come from there and you call them Pakistani,” he added.