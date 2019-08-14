Shahberi buyers protest at authority, get arrested

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:21 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday detained 29 Shahberi homebuyers, who tried to lock the gate of the Greater Noida authority’s main administrative building located in Sector Knowledge Park 4 to register their protest against the officials. The police also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters’ however, officials said no one was seriously injured.

Shahberi homebuyers have been protesting against the Greater Noida authority because it wants to demolish buildings built in violation of rules. As per the Greater Noida authority officials, they have served notices to all unauthorised buildings located in Shahberi village in the Greater Noida West area. The authority said that all buildings built without any approval need to be demolished because living in these unsafe buildings is risky. But Shahberi’s protesting homebuyers said that they have been living in their flats after the execution of registry. They also questioned the authority on why it did not stop construction then if it was illegal.

Around 200 Shahberi buyers reached the Greater Noida authority around 10am and started to lock the authority’s gate to register their protest. But the police reached the spot and tried to stop the buyers from doing so. That led to heated arguments and a scuffle between constables and protesters. The police detained 29 buyers and removed them from the area.

“We arrested 17 women and 11 men for disturbing peace, interfering in official work and damaging the property of the government. Women have been let off. But we have sent 11 men to Luksar jail for creating a mess at the gates of the Greater Noida authority. These people were not protesting peacefully and have been causing disturbance daily,” Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar district, said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the Greater Noida authority to demolish all unsafe and illegal buildings located in Shahberi, where on July 17, 2018, nine persons, including one minor, were killed in a twin building collapse.

“The Greater Noida authority and the state government are not addressing our demands. And they want to crush our protest. But we will keep fighting for our flats because we have paid money and are living in them after registration,” Anil Chaudhary, a protester, said.

The Greater Noida authority said that they will demolish all kinds of illegal construction.

“Homebuyers should not violate rules and should understand that the authority is following the rules. We will act as per law and demolish the buildings built in violation of rules. They should go to court for justice to seek action against the builders who sold them illegal flats,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, said.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 23:21 IST