Shahberi demolition: First round of discussion a stalemate

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:23 IST

Noida: First round of discussion between the Greater Noida authority and the Shahberi protest committee failed to reach a consensus Thursday. The Greater Noida authority officials met 12 members of the protest committee to convince them to stop protesting and to cooperate in the action against illegal buildings and builders.

“The meeting went on for around two hours but no solution could be reached. Officials just want us to end our protest and agree to their decision. They asked us to lodge FIRs against builders who cheated us,” Mukul Tyagi, member of Shahberi protest committee, said.

“During the whole meeting, the authority officials didn’t admit even once that their own department and officials are equally responsible for the illegal construction in Shahberi that went on for around eight years. They just want us to end our protest and give up our houses,” Tyagi said.

The committee members said authority officials can demolish all illegal constructions only after they either give residents a compensation or provide them alternative houses. “We have asked the officials to demolish all dangerous buildings, but the builder or the state should be giving us a compensation or providing us alternative houses. Officials refused both requests,” Tyagi said.

The authority offered to provide legal aid to residents if they want to approach the civil court to recover their money from builders. “We have told residents that recovering money from builders is not the authority’s job, that they should approach the civil court. We are ready to provide legal aid to residents in their fight against builders, but the illegal buildings have to be demolished. It was first round of the talks and we will be holding more such meetings,” KK Gupt, additional chief executive officer, said.

Shahberi residents are now going to hold a meeting on August 4 to discuss further moves to save their houses. The decision came in the wake of the district magistrate holding a meeting on Tuesday with the Greater Noida authority, police chief and other officials concerned to speed up action against builders in Shahberi.

“In the mass meeting, we will take the opinion of residents to decide the further course of action. Officials have told us that meetings will continue between the residents and the authority. People have invested their life’s savings in buying houses and they have been fooled by the builders. All this construction took place under the nose of authority, but suddenly they (the authority) have realised that everything is illegal,” Dhruv Bhatnagar, member of the committee, said.

As per the report submitted by the stamps and registrations department, they have identified 30 builders who have sold more than five flats illegally to buyers. Thirteen FIRs have already been filed against these builders by the Greater Noida authority. District magistrate has now asked the departments concerned to start attaching properties of these builders.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 21:23 IST