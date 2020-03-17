Shahberi: IIT-Delhi audit marks just 3 of 437 buildings safe

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 21:24 IST

The Greater Noida authority Tuesday said the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, in its structural safety audit said 434 buildings need detailed analysis to decide whether they should be demolished or not. The safety audit has marked just three buildings of the total 437 as safe and need not be demolished.

The authority had decided to conduct a safety audit in order to ensure the safety to those who are living in these buildings, which were built in violation of laid down building rules.

“The detailed analysis will be conducted by IIT-Delhi but the developers of these buildings will have to pay for this job. On the basis of the present report, we cannot figure out which building should be demolished. It needs a more detailed analysis,” KK Gupta, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

On July 17 2018, twin buildings had collapsed in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village, killing nine persons, including a minor. It prompted the Greater Noida authority to survey the village to identify illegal buildings. However, the authority took almost a year to start the safety audit — The IIT-Delhi and the Greater Noida authority started collecting details for the safety audit only on September 11, 2019.

The Greater Noida authority is yet to get a clarity as to how it can ensure the safety of those who are living in these buildings.

As per the report of IIT-Delhi, a total 437 buildings were surveyed and these buildings are divided into four categories. Buildings where no further action is required are just three. Buildings where minor strengthening or repair is required are zero; buildings where a detailed analysis is required to decide whether they can be repaired or not are 434; and buildings, which must be demolished are zero, officials said.

“Why did the Greater Noida authority take a year to start the safety audit? Now, even after so many months, the authority is yet unclear about the safety of these buildings in which a lot of people are living,” Sachin Kumar, a resident of Shahberi, said.

As per the report, there are 76 buildings which are highly critical. There are 88 buildings, which are less critical and 270 are medium critical ones, the IIT-Delhi said. In 46 of 76 highly critical buildings, buyers are living there.

“We will make sure that further illegal construction does not take place in Shahberi. And we will make sure that those residing in these buildings are safe, though no new person will be allowed to shift into these buildings. We are likely to write to the police for further safety of residents,” Gupta said.