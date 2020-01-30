Shaheen Bagh protestors intend creating lawlessness: Maurya

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 19:21 IST

AGRA Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged that the people staging sit-in at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi were those who intended to create lawlessness in the name of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He was in Taj city on Thursday to inaugurate an office for celebrating Dr BR Ambedkar’s ‘jayanti’ on a large scale in Agra.

“Attack on a journalist at Shaheen Bagh has proven that those protesting there are not believers in ethics of democracy and are those who intend creating lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the nation in the name of anti-CAA protest,” stated Maurya while interacting with the media at the circuit house before the programme.

“The government is keeping an eye on what is happening at Shaheen Bagh and would take appropriate action,” he said.

“The BJP is going to form the government in Delhi after the assembly election” said Maurya replying to a question.

Later while addressing a gathering at Chakki Pat in Agra, Maurya thanked the organisers for inviting him while planning a large-scale anniversary programme on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s jayanti and assured all support from the state government.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to fulfill the unfulfilled dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar. Those deprived in the society are being given due respect during BJP regime” he said.

The deputy CM, however, denied that this initiative was aimed at causing a dent in BSP leader Mayawati’s vote bank.

“Agra holds unique status as Dr BR Ambedkar had come to this city on March 18, 1956. The biggest jayanti of Babasaheb is organised in Agra,” said Maurya.