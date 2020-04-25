Share how you’re beating lockdown blues, Ludhiana police ask residents

cities

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, residents of Ludhiana are beating their lockdown blues by sharing their experiences and creativity with the district police.

The residents’ response followed soon after the district police wrote a Facebook post, inviting people to share how they spend their time at home during the lockdown. In the post, the residents have been asked to send the videos and pictures of their activities to cpludhianacovid@gmail.com and the same are being shared by the district police in their comments section.

“Would you like us to share your videos, photos or articles that could motivate other people to relieve stress during corona times. They may be regarding lifestyle tips during corona, immunity building tips, happiness in lockdown, usefulness of home medicines and anything to spread happiness,” the post read.

Not only this, the cops are even responding to the comments written by the residents. While some have shared their videos of yoga, exercise, others are showcasing their creative side by recording or penning down songs, poems and literary items.