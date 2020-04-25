e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Share how you’re beating lockdown blues, Ludhiana police ask residents

Share how you’re beating lockdown blues, Ludhiana police ask residents

District police are posting pictures, videos and other content shared by people in the comments section of their Facebook post

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Residents have been asked to send the videos and pictures of their activities to cpludhianacovid@gmail.com.
Residents have been asked to send the videos and pictures of their activities to cpludhianacovid@gmail.com.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, residents of Ludhiana are beating their lockdown blues by sharing their experiences and creativity with the district police.

The residents’ response followed soon after the district police wrote a Facebook post, inviting people to share how they spend their time at home during the lockdown. In the post, the residents have been asked to send the videos and pictures of their activities to cpludhianacovid@gmail.com and the same are being shared by the district police in their comments section.

“Would you like us to share your videos, photos or articles that could motivate other people to relieve stress during corona times. They may be regarding lifestyle tips during corona, immunity building tips, happiness in lockdown, usefulness of home medicines and anything to spread happiness,” the post read.

Not only this, the cops are even responding to the comments written by the residents. While some have shared their videos of yoga, exercise, others are showcasing their creative side by recording or penning down songs, poems and literary items.

top news
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities