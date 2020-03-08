e-paper
She has the coolest job, aspires to do more

She has the coolest job, aspires to do more

Mar 08, 2020
Hindustantimes
         

She wanted to work in a research centre and completed a vocation course in electronics. But fate has other plans. Badlapur resident, Manisha Mhaske is the only motorwoman to pilot an AC local train.

She said the job taught her to be more responsible.

“Unknowingly, I became an idol for many. Many approach me and ask for suggestions. I have earned respect through my hard work,” said Mhaske.

The Badlapur resident joined the railway services in 2002 and worked as an assistant driver on a goods train before being promoted to a motorwoman.

“Now, I manage both family and job, which is mentally and physically tiring. It’s very demanding but I enjoy it. While my hard work has paid off, I aspire to operate the Rajdhani once I graduate to be a mail/express driver,” said Mhaske, who drives AC local between Panvel and Thane.

