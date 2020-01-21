Sheena case: ‘AIIMS experts did not give cause of death’

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 00:51 IST

The defence lawyer of Peter Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Monday alleged that forensic experts from AIIMS — who examined the skeletal remains exhumed by the Khar police in 2015 and determined it as the victim’s — failed to state the cause of death. The defence also claimed that the experts did not carry out a proper probe and do not have records of bone measurements or DNA tests conducted on the remains to prove all the bones belonged to Bora.

Defence lawyer Shrikant Shivde attempted to discredit the findings of the AIIMS experts during the cross-examination of Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department, AIIMS, on Monday. Shivde pointed out that the measurement of the bones exhumed by the prosecuting agency was essential to determine the victim’s age. When he questioned Gupta on measurements taken by his team members and the formula used for age determination, Gupta admitted there was no record available. Gupta claimed that they had conducted facial reconstruction of the skull for identification, but no reports or photographs were provided by the experts. He also admitted that they did not send the bones for DNA tests.

According to the prosecution, Bora was first given a poisonous substance, because of which she lost consciousness. She was then strangled. Gupta also admitted that they had samples of hair, skin and tooth and they could have sent it the toxicology laboratory. However, he said they had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to send the samples for testing as it was not possible for them to do so without court orders. That report had not been made available till now, Gupta submitted.

When questioned whether Bora was strangled, Gupta admitted that they could not confirm the same as the bones required to determine it were not available as they were allegedly burnt. Shivde also pointed out that former head of AIIMS’s forensic department, Dr T Dogra, had made allegations of plagiarism against Gupta and he was facing an inquiry.