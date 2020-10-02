e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Shifting dairy units: Two officials issued show-cause notices for missing panel meet

Shifting dairy units: Two officials issued show-cause notices for missing panel meet

One of the officials said the DC was annoyed as both the absentees had been directed to attend the meeting.

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2020 17:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The administration is contemplating shifting of dairy units as their owners have been dumping dairy waste and cow dung in the Buddha Nullah.
The administration is contemplating shifting of dairy units as their owners have been dumping dairy waste and cow dung in the Buddha Nullah.(HT File)
         

Taking strict note of an executive engineer and animal husbandry deputy director’s absence from a meeting of the high-powered committee constituted for shifting of dairy units out of the city, deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma has issued show-cause notices to both the officials.

The fourth meeting of the panel formed by the local bodies department for shifting of dairy units situated in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complex was held under the chairmanship of mayor Balkar Sandhu at his camp office near Rose Garden here on Thursday evening. DC Sharma and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal were also present in the meeting.

However, the meeting was postponed after the participating officials were discussing the proposal and found that two of the officials, including the executive engineer of drainage department and deputy director of animal husbandry department, were not in attendance.

One of the officials said the DC was annoyed as both the absentees had been directed to attend the meeting.

“As per the directions issued by the DC, show-cause notices are being issued to the officials who were absent from the meeting,” said MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh.

Mayor Sandhu said soon another meeting would be held to discuss the issue, adding, “The matter holds importance for the city but the officials are not taking it seriously due to which show-cause notices are being issued to them.”

Earlier on September 17, MLA Sanjay Talwar had asked the committee to take final decision on shifting of dairy units. Talwar alleged that dairy owners dumped waste and cow dung in the drains due to which the sewer lines get choked and residents face problems.

top news
‘Struggle to continue till UP CM resigns’: Bhim Army chief at Delhi protest
‘Struggle to continue till UP CM resigns’: Bhim Army chief at Delhi protest
Justice for Hathras victim: Protesters gather at Jantar Mantar
Justice for Hathras victim: Protesters gather at Jantar Mantar
CSK vs SRH Live: Dhoni & Co. look to turn fortunes against SRH
CSK vs SRH Live: Dhoni & Co. look to turn fortunes against SRH
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Covid-19 vaccine alone won’t curb spread of virus, report warns
Covid-19 vaccine alone won’t curb spread of virus, report warns
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
Sena stings Yogi Adityanath over Hathras case, says let Mumbai cops probe
Sena stings Yogi Adityanath over Hathras case, says let Mumbai cops probe
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In