Shifting dairy units: Two officials issued show-cause notices for missing panel meet

cities

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 17:59 IST

Taking strict note of an executive engineer and animal husbandry deputy director’s absence from a meeting of the high-powered committee constituted for shifting of dairy units out of the city, deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma has issued show-cause notices to both the officials.

The fourth meeting of the panel formed by the local bodies department for shifting of dairy units situated in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complex was held under the chairmanship of mayor Balkar Sandhu at his camp office near Rose Garden here on Thursday evening. DC Sharma and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal were also present in the meeting.

However, the meeting was postponed after the participating officials were discussing the proposal and found that two of the officials, including the executive engineer of drainage department and deputy director of animal husbandry department, were not in attendance.

One of the officials said the DC was annoyed as both the absentees had been directed to attend the meeting.

“As per the directions issued by the DC, show-cause notices are being issued to the officials who were absent from the meeting,” said MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh.

Mayor Sandhu said soon another meeting would be held to discuss the issue, adding, “The matter holds importance for the city but the officials are not taking it seriously due to which show-cause notices are being issued to them.”

Earlier on September 17, MLA Sanjay Talwar had asked the committee to take final decision on shifting of dairy units. Talwar alleged that dairy owners dumped waste and cow dung in the drains due to which the sewer lines get choked and residents face problems.