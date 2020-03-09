e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Shifting of Mohali dumping ground: MC chief told to appear before HC

Shifting of Mohali dumping ground: MC chief told to appear before HC

The illegal dumping has become a bane of residents living hardly 50 metres from the dump.

cities Updated: Mar 09, 2020 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Residents living in the vicinity of the dumping ground in Phase 8B, Industrial Area, have been demanding that it be moved.
Residents living in the vicinity of the dumping ground in Phase 8B, Industrial Area, have been demanding that it be moved.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

With the local municipal corporation (MC) continuing to dump the city’s daily garbage on the vacant land in Phase 8B, Industrial Area, the Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the MC commissioner to be present in court on April 15, the next date of hearing into the shifting of the dumping site.

The illegal dumping has become a bane of residents living hardly 50 metres from the dump, with foul smell and mosquitoes becoming a permanent feature of the area.

Satwant Singh Rangi, counsel of the petitioning housing complex, located next to the dump, said, “The society’s members as well as the gram panchayats of Chappar Chiri Kalan, Chappar Chiri Khurd and Kailon villages have requested the authorities concerned several times to move the dumping ground to another place. But after they failed to act, the society filed a PIL in high court on April 12, 2006.”

The petition remained pending for several years before the court summoned various senior officials.

Ultimately, Suresh Kumar, the then principal secretary of Punjab department of local government, submitted an affidavit on May 1, 2012, stating that a solid waste management facility would come up at Samgauli village within 16 months.

The matter recently came up for hearing on February 28, where Rangi argued that till date, nothing concrete was done by the state government to shift the dump, and waste was still being discarded at the same spot, resulting into a mountain of garbage.

The counsel stated that the lives of local residents had become hell due to the foul smell emanating from the dumping site, and yet the MC was not taking any precautionary measures in line with the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

After considering the arguments, the division bench of HC issued directions to the MC commissioner to be present in court on April 15.

top news
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities