e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Shikara capsizes in Dal Lake during BJP rally

Shikara capsizes in Dal Lake during BJP rally

BJP had organised the rally with dozens of local leaders and activists on shikaras just as Jammu and Kashmir went into the sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections on Sunday.

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
BJP supporters ride the boats during a Shikara rally organised by party leader and Union minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur in Srinagar on Sunday.
BJP supporters ride the boats during a Shikara rally organised by party leader and Union minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur in Srinagar on Sunday.(ANI)
         

A shikara carrying three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists and three journalists capsized in Dal Lake here on Sunday during a boat rally led by BJP leaders including MoS (finance) Anurag Thakur, BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh and BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain. Everyone was evacuated safely.

BJP had organised the rally with dozens of local leaders and activists on shikaras just as Jammu and Kashmir went into the sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections on Sunday.

“When the rally ended and the boats were returning towards the shore, one of them overturned. Three BJP activists and three journalists were on the boat and fell into water. All of them were rescued and are safe,” said BJP leader Aijaz Hussain.

While the journalists managed to swim towards the shore, other Shikara rowers managed to pull out the activists. Cameras of the journalists were damaged in the incident.

The sixth phase of DDC elections concluded on Sunday after voting was held in 31 constituencies - 14 from Kashmir and 17 from Jammu division.

top news
Date for next round of talks with farmers soon: Union minister
Date for next round of talks with farmers soon: Union minister
More than 10,000 dead due to Covid-19 in Delhi
More than 10,000 dead due to Covid-19 in Delhi
‘Regional language reform has been long-awaited’: Education minister
‘Regional language reform has been long-awaited’: Education minister
‘Will enforce only CAA,’ says Vijayvargiya as BJP takes U-turn on NRC in Bengal
‘Will enforce only CAA,’ says Vijayvargiya as BJP takes U-turn on NRC in Bengal
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Woman detained under UP’s new law against ‘love jihad’ suffers miscarriage
Woman detained under UP’s new law against ‘love jihad’ suffers miscarriage
Church calendars burnt after rape accused ex-bishop features on it
Church calendars burnt after rape accused ex-bishop features on it
Covid update: Pfizer vaccine’s 1st batch out in USA; virus & lung cell damage
Covid update: Pfizer vaccine’s 1st batch out in USA; virus & lung cell damage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In