Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.07 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 2, 2024 21.28 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 21.39 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 16.92 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 17.96 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 16.58 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 17.38 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 18.78 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.04 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.91 °C Light rain Chennai 29.02 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.3 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 1, 2024, is 23.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.07 °C and 24.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.78 °C and 24.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 160.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.