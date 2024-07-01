Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.07 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024
Jul 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on July 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Shimla today, on July 1, 2024, is 23.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.07 °C and 24.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.78 °C and 24.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Shimla today stands at 160.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 1, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 2, 2024
|21.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|21.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 4, 2024
|16.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 5, 2024
|17.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|16.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|17.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 8, 2024
|18.78 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.91 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.02 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|25.84 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.26 °C
|Moderate rain
