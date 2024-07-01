 Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.07 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.07 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on July 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 1, 2024, is 23.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.07 °C and 24.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.78 °C and 24.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Shimla today stands at 160.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 2, 2024 21.28 °C Moderate rain
July 3, 2024 21.39 °C Moderate rain
July 4, 2024 16.92 °C Moderate rain
July 5, 2024 17.96 °C Moderate rain
July 6, 2024 16.58 °C Moderate rain
July 7, 2024 17.38 °C Moderate rain
July 8, 2024 18.78 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.04 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.91 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.02 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 25.84 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 28.3 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 38.26 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Shimla weather update on July 01, 2024
Shimla weather update on July 01, 2024

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.07 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On