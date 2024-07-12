Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 13, 2024 23.67 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 24.45 °C Sky is clear July 15, 2024 25.87 °C Sky is clear July 16, 2024 26.24 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 24.8 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 26.14 °C Few clouds July 19, 2024 23.62 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.2 °C Light rain Chennai 33.73 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.46 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.8 °C Light rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 12, 2024, is 21.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.24 °C and 24.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.63 °C and 25.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 85.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

