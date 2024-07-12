 Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 12, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 12, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on July 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 12, 2024, is 21.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.24 °C and 24.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.63 °C and 25.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Shimla today stands at 85.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 13, 2024 23.67 °C Light rain
July 14, 2024 24.45 °C Sky is clear
July 15, 2024 25.87 °C Sky is clear
July 16, 2024 26.24 °C Light rain
July 17, 2024 24.8 °C Moderate rain
July 18, 2024 26.14 °C Few clouds
July 19, 2024 23.62 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.2 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.73 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.77 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.44 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.46 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 36.8 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Shimla weather update on July 12, 2024
Shimla weather update on July 12, 2024

Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 12, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Friday, July 12, 2024
