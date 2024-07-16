Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.38 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 17, 2024 23.29 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 16.41 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 22.51 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 23.8 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 24.3 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 21.69 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 19.93 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.79 °C Light rain Chennai 29.95 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.41 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.57 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 37.96 °C Light rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 16, 2024, is 24.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.38 °C and 25.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:28 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.37 °C and 23.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 160.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

