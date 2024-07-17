Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.22 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 18, 2024 23.29 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 25.35 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 24.8 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 21.96 °C Heavy intensity rain July 22, 2024 21.12 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 20.04 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 22.58 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.34 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.47 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.55 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 36.21 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 17, 2024, is 22.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.22 °C and 23.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:28 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.94 °C and 23.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 110.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.