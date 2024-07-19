 Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.64 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.64 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on July 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 19, 2024, is 23.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.64 °C and 26.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.84 °C and 26.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Shimla today stands at 62.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 20, 2024 25.52 °C Light rain
July 21, 2024 23.55 °C Moderate rain
July 22, 2024 22.77 °C Moderate rain
July 23, 2024 20.36 °C Moderate rain
July 24, 2024 22.32 °C Moderate rain
July 25, 2024 21.85 °C Light rain
July 26, 2024 22.95 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 19, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.6 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 33.43 °C Light rain
Chennai 27.81 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.4 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.36 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.17 °C Light rain
Delhi 38.12 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Shimla weather update on July 19, 2024
Shimla weather update on July 19, 2024

Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.64 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
