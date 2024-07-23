Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 24, 2024 22.79 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 20.88 °C Moderate rain July 26, 2024 22.36 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 23.42 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 18.8 °C Moderate rain July 29, 2024 22.53 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 23.16 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.27 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.62 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.84 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.21 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 23, 2024, is 21.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.75 °C and 22.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.73 °C and 22.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 67.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.